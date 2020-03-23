Statement

Interruption to key water station in the northeast of Syria puts 460,000 people at risk as efforts ramp up to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease

Statement from UNICEF Representative in Syria, Fran Equiza

23 March 2020

DAMASCUS, 23 March 2020 - “Yet again the water supply from the Allouk water station in the northeast of Syria has been interrupted. This is the latest in a series of disruptions in pumping over the past weeks.

“The interruption of water supply during the current efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease puts children and families at unacceptable risk. Handwashing with soap is critical in the fight against COVID-19.

"The station is the main source of water for around 460,000 people in al-Hasskeh city, Tal Tamer and the al-Hol and Areesha camps. Uninterrupted, reliable access to safe water is essential to ensure children and families in the area don’t have to resort to unsafe water sources.

“UNICEF and partners are supporting families in the city of al-Hassakeh and camps for displaced families with water trucking, but this barely covers minimum needs if the water supply is interrupted again.

“No child should have to live even one day without safe water. Clean water and handwashing save lives. Water and water facilities must not be used for military or political gains - when they do, children are the first and most to suffer.”

